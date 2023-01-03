Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1340P or Ryzen 5 6600H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1340P vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

Intel Core i5 1340P
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
Intel Core i5 1340P
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i5 1340P with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 1340P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600H and 1340P
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1340P
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1670 vs 1446 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1340P +11%
1596
Ryzen 5 6600H
1444
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1340P +14%
11661
Ryzen 5 6600H
10200
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1340P +16%
1661
Ryzen 5 6600H
1432
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1340P +20%
9616
Ryzen 5 6600H
8035
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1340P and AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Model number i5-1340P -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 660M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 6
P-Threads 8 12
Base Frequency (P) 1.9 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.4 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP7
TDP 20-28 W (configurable) 45 W
Max. Boost TDP 64 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 640 384
TMUs 40 24
ROPs 20 16
Execution Units 80 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1340P
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 6600H
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1340P official page AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

