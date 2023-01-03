Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1340P or Ryzen 7 5700U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1340P vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

Intel Core i5 1340P
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
Intel Core i5 1340P
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i5 1340P with 12-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700U and 1340P
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1340P
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 4096 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1659 vs 1178 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1340P +34%
1688
Ryzen 7 5700U
1257
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1340P +18%
10623
Ryzen 7 5700U
9013
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1340P +41%
1657
Ryzen 7 5700U
1174
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1340P +54%
9514
Ryzen 7 5700U
6184
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1340P and AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 2 (Lucienne)
Model number i5-1340P -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 8 16
Base Frequency (P) 1.9 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz 4.3 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.4 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 18x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
TDP 20-28 W (configurable) 10-25 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 64 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 640 512
TMUs 40 32
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1340P
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700U
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1340P official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 1340P or Apple M2
2. Intel Core i5 1340P or Intel Core i5 12500H
3. Intel Core i5 1340P or Intel Core i5 1240P
4. Intel Core i5 1340P or AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
5. Intel Core i5 1340P or Intel Core i7 1355U
6. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U or AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
7. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U or Intel Core i7 1165G7
8. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U or Intel Core i5 1235U
9. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U or AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
10. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U or Intel Core i5 1135G7
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700U or Intel Core i5 1340P?
Promotion
EnglishРусский