Intel Core i5 1340P vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

Intel Core i5 1340P
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
Intel Core i5 1340P
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i5 1340P with 12-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 1340P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800H and 1340P
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1340P
  • Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1340P
11661
Ryzen 7 6800H +26%
14639
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1340P and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Model number i5-1340P -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 680M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 8 16
Base Frequency (P) 1.9 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.4 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 32x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP7
TDP 20-28 W (configurable) 45 W
Max. Boost TDP 64 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 640 768
TMUs 40 48
ROPs 20 32
Execution Units 80 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1340P
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800H
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1340P official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

