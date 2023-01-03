Intel Core i5 1340P vs Apple M2 Pro
We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i5 1340P against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 1340P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
83
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
68
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
81
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1340P
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1983 vs 1670 points
- Newer - released 5-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1585
M2 Pro +5%
1661
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11635
M2 Pro +28%
14898
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1666
M2 Pro +19%
1975
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9663
M2 Pro +50%
14531
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|June 1, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i5-1340P
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|8
|P-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.9 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.6 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.4 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|12
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|19x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|40 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|20-28 W (configurable)
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|64 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1344 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|2432
|TMUs
|40
|152
|ROPs
|20
|76
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1340P official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
