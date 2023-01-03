Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1340P or Core i5 1135G7: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1340P vs i5 1135G7

Intel Core i5 1340P
VS
Intel Core i5 1135G7
Intel Core i5 1340P
Intel Core i5 1135G7

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i5 1340P with 12-cores against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1135G7 and 1340P
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1340P
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 4096 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1659 vs 1313 points
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1340P +26%
1688
Core i5 1135G7
1337
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1340P +112%
10623
Core i5 1135G7
5000
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1340P +26%
1657
Core i5 1135G7
1311
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1340P +106%
9514
Core i5 1135G7
4609
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1340P and i5 1135G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Tiger Lake
Model number i5-1340P i5-1135G7
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 4
P-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (P) 1.9 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.4 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 4
Total Threads 16 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 9-24x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1449
TDP 20-28 W (configurable) 12-28 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 64 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 640 640
TMUs 40 40
ROPs 20 20
Execution Units 80 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1340P
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i5 1135G7
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1340P official page Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 1240P and Core i5 1135G7
2. Core i7 1065G7 and Core i5 1135G7
3. Apple M1 and Core i5 1135G7
4. Core i3 1215U and Core i5 1135G7
5. Ryzen 5 5600H and Core i5 1135G7
6. Ryzen 5 5500U and Core i5 1135G7
7. Ryzen 5 7530U and Core i5 1340P
8. Core i5 13500H and Core i5 1340P
9. Core i7 1260P and Core i5 1340P
10. Core i5 12500H and Core i5 1340P
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1135G7 or i5 1340P?
Promotion
EnglishРусский