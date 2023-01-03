Intel Core i5 1340P vs i5 1135G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i5 1340P with 12-cores against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1340P
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 4096 MB larger L3 cache size
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1659 vs 1313 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1340P +26%
1688
1337
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1340P +112%
10623
5000
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2697
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9959
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1340P +26%
1657
1311
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1340P +106%
9514
4609
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|i5-1340P
|i5-1135G7
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|4
|P-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.9 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.4 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|4
|Total Threads
|16
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|9-24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1449
|TDP
|20-28 W (configurable)
|12-28 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|64 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|640
|TMUs
|40
|40
|ROPs
|20
|20
|Execution Units
|80
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1340P official page
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
