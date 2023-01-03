Intel Core i5 13450HX vs i5 12600HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 13450HX with 10-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12600HX with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13450HX
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1786 vs 1622 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600HX
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16959
n/a
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3744
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23806
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13450HX +10%
1774
1620
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13450HX +44%
12676
8784
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|May 10, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i5-13450HX
|i5-12600HX
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (16EU)
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|4
|P-Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.4 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|8
|E-Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|10
|12
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|BGA-1964
|TDP
|45-55 W (configurable)
|45-55 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|157 W
|157 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1350 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|16
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13450HX official page
|Intel Core i5 12600HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
