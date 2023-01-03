Intel Core i5 1345U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 1345U with 10-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 1345U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1345U
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1702 vs 1422 points
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1345U +27%
1733
1367
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8034
Ryzen 5 5625U +1%
8086
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2874
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14860
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1345U +20%
1695
1413
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1345U +34%
7872
5877
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|-
|Model number
|i5-1345U
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon Vega 7
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|6
|P-Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.2 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|6
|Total Threads
|12
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|TDP
|12-15 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|AMD Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|448
|TMUs
|40
|28
|ROPs
|20
|7
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1345U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
