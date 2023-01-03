Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1345U or Ryzen 7 5700U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1345U vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

Intel Core i5 1345U
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
Intel Core i5 1345U
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 1345U with 10-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 1345U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700U and 1345U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1345U
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Has 4096 KB larger L3 cache size
  • 46% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1719 vs 1178 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1345U +39%
1759
Ryzen 7 5700U
1268
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1345U
8136
Ryzen 7 5700U +12%
9085
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1345U +48%
3836
Ryzen 7 5700U
2595
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1345U +17%
18751
Ryzen 7 5700U
15990
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1345U +45%
1723
Ryzen 7 5700U
1186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1345U +28%
7916
Ryzen 7 5700U
6206
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1345U and AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 2 (Lucienne)
Model number i5-1345U -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 8
P-Threads 4 16
Base Frequency (P) 1.6 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.3 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.2 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 8
Total Threads 12 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x 18x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP (PL1) 12-15 W (configurable) 10-25 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 55 W -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 640 512
TMUs 40 32
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1345U
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700U
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1345U official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700U or Intel Core i5 1345U?
