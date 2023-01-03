Intel Core i5 1345U vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 1345U with 10-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 1345U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1345U
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1702 vs 1516 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800U
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1345U +18%
1760
1490
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8169
Ryzen 7 6800U +29%
10564
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3249
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20723
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1345U +12%
1703
1526
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1345U +4%
7994
7653
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Model number
|i5-1345U
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon 680M
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|8
|P-Threads
|4
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.6 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.2 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|8
|Total Threads
|12
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP7
|TDP
|12-15 W (configurable)
|15-28 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|768
|TMUs
|40
|48
|ROPs
|20
|32
|Execution Units
|80
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1345U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
