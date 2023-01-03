Intel Core i5 1345U vs i3 1215U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 1345U with 10-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1215U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 1345U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1345U
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1702 vs 1521 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1762
n/a
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1345U +48%
8118
5497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3491
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11661
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1345U +12%
1712
1531
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1345U +73%
8001
4634
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i5-1345U
|i3-1215U
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|2
|P-Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.6 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.2 GHz
|0.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|10
|6
|Total Threads
|12
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|12x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|10MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|12-15 W (configurable)
|12-15 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|55 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|512
|TMUs
|40
|32
|ROPs
|20
|16
|Execution Units
|80
|64
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1345U official page
|Intel Core i3 1215U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
