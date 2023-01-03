Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1345U or Core i3 1315U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1345U vs i3 1315U

Intel Core i5 1345U
VS
Intel Core i3 1315U
Intel Core i5 1345U
Intel Core i3 1315U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 1345U with 10-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1315U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 1345U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1315U and 1345U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1345U
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1345U +31%
8118
Core i3 1315U
6211
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1345U +35%
8001
Core i3 1315U
5927
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1345U and i3 1315U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i5-1345U i3-1315U
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) UHD Graphics (64EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 2
P-Threads 4 4
Base Frequency (P) 1.6 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.2 GHz 0.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 10 6
Total Threads 12 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x 12x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 10MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 15 W
Max. Boost TDP 55 W 55 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 640 512
TMUs 40 32
ROPs 20 16
Execution Units 80 64
TGP 15 W 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1345U
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i3 1315U
1.43 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1345U official page Intel Core i3 1315U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

