Intel Core i5 1345U vs i5 1135G7

Intel Core i5 1345U
VS
Intel Core i5 1135G7
Intel Core i5 1345U
Intel Core i5 1135G7

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 1345U with 10-cores against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 1345U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1135G7 and 1345U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1345U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 4096 KB larger L3 cache size
  • 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1719 vs 1313 points
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1345U +30%
1759
Core i5 1135G7
1348
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1345U +60%
8136
Core i5 1135G7
5081
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1345U +40%
3836
Core i5 1135G7
2743
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1345U +87%
18751
Core i5 1135G7
10036
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1345U +30%
1723
Core i5 1135G7
1326
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1345U +71%
7916
Core i5 1135G7
4642
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1345U and i5 1135G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Tiger Lake
Model number i5-1345U i5-1135G7
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 4
P-Threads 4 8
Base Frequency (P) 1.6 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.2 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 4
Total Threads 12 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x 9-24x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP (PL1) 12-15 W (configurable) 12-28 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 55 W -
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1449
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 640 640
TMUs 40 40
ROPs 20 20
Execution Units 80 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1345U
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i5 1135G7
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1345U official page Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1135G7 or i5 1345U?
