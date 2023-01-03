Intel Core i5 1345U vs i5 1135G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 1345U with 10-cores against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 1345U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1345U
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 4096 KB larger L3 cache size
- 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1719 vs 1313 points
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1345U +30%
1759
1348
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1345U +60%
8136
5081
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1345U +40%
3836
2743
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1345U +87%
18751
10036
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1345U +30%
1723
1326
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1345U +71%
7916
4642
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|i5-1345U
|i5-1135G7
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|4
|P-Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.6 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.2 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|4
|Total Threads
|12
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|9-24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|12-15 W (configurable)
|12-28 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|55 W
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1449
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|640
|TMUs
|40
|40
|ROPs
|20
|20
|Execution Units
|80
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
| - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1345U official page
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1