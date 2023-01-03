Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1345U or Core i5 1240U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1345U vs i5 1240U

Intel Core i5 1345U
VS
Intel Core i5 1240U
Intel Core i5 1345U
Intel Core i5 1240U

We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 1345U against the 1.1 GHz i5 1240U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 1345U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1240U and 1345U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1345U
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1345U +24%
8001
Core i5 1240U
6427
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1345U and i5 1240U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake
Model number i5-1345U i5-1240U
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 2
P-Threads 4 4
Base Frequency (P) 1.6 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.2 GHz 0.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 10 10
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x 11x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1781
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 9 W
Max. Boost TDP 55 W 29 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 900 MHz
Shading Units 640 640
TMUs 40 40
ROPs 20 20
Execution Units 80 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1345U
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i5 1240U
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1345U official page Intel Core i5 1240U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 14

