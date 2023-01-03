Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13500 or Ryzen 7 3700X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13500 with 14-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700X and 13500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500
  • Newer - released 3-years and 7-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1850 vs 1279 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 8192 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500 +39%
1861
Ryzen 7 3700X
1339
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500 +70%
20678
Ryzen 7 3700X
12169
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500 +48%
3928
Ryzen 7 3700X
2648
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500 +44%
32477
Ryzen 7 3700X
22592
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500 +45%
1839
Ryzen 7 3700X
1270
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500 +55%
12982
Ryzen 7 3700X
8355
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13500 and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake -
Model number i5-13500 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 8
Total Threads 20 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 154 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13500
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 3700X
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13500 official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i5 13500?
