We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13500 with 14-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5950X and 13500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Has 40960 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500 +16%
1861
Ryzen 9 5950X
1601
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500
20678
Ryzen 9 5950X +25%
25945
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500 +14%
3928
Ryzen 9 5950X
3450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500
32477
Ryzen 9 5950X +41%
45858
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500
12982
Ryzen 9 5950X +42%
18431
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13500 and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Vermeer)
Model number i5-13500 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 16
P-Threads 12 32
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.8 GHz 4.9 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 16
Total Threads 20 32
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 34x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors - 4.15 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
TDP 65 W 105 W
Max. Boost TDP 154 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13500
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5950X
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13500 official page AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X or Intel Core i5 13500?
