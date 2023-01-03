Intel Core i5 13500 vs i5 12400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13500 with 14-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1850 vs 1638 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500 +10%
1857
1687
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500 +72%
20689
11994
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500 +14%
4025
3539
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500 +55%
30424
19642
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500 +13%
1836
1628
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500 +52%
13010
8561
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i5-13500
|i5-12400F
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|6
|Total Threads
|20
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|154 W
|117 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13500 official page
|Intel Core i5 12400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
