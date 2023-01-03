Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13500 or Core i5 12400F: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13500 vs i5 12400F

Intel Core i5 13500
VS
Intel Core i5 12400F
Intel Core i5 13500
Intel Core i5 12400F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13500 with 14-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12400F and 13500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1850 vs 1638 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500 +10%
1857
Core i5 12400F
1687
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500 +72%
20689
Core i5 12400F
11994
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500 +14%
4025
Core i5 12400F
3539
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500 +55%
30424
Core i5 12400F
19642
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500 +13%
1836
Core i5 12400F
1628
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500 +52%
13010
Core i5 12400F
8561
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13500 and i5 12400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake
Model number i5-13500 i5-12400F
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 6
Total Threads 20 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 154 W 117 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13500
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 12400F
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13500 official page Intel Core i5 12400F official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 12400 or Core i5 13500
2. Core i5 13600K or Core i5 13500
3. Core i5 12500 or Core i5 13500
4. Core i5 13400 or Core i5 13500
5. Ryzen 5 5600X or Core i5 12400F
6. Ryzen 7 5700G or Core i5 12400F
7. Core i5 12600K or Core i5 12400F
8. Core i3 12100F or Core i5 12400F
9. Core i5 12600KF or Core i5 12400F
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12400F or i5 13500?
EnglishРусский