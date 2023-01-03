Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13500 or Core i5 12600: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13500 vs i5 12600

Intel Core i5 13500
VS
Intel Core i5 12600
Intel Core i5 13500
Intel Core i5 12600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13500 with 14-cores against the 3.3 GHz i5 12600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600 and 13500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500 +55%
20977
Core i5 12600
13545
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500 +43%
30767
Core i5 12600
21449
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13500 and i5 12600

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake
Model number i5-13500 i5-12600
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 770

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 6
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.8 GHz 4.8 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 6
Total Threads 20 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 154 W 117 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13500
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 12600
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13500 official page Intel Core i5 12600 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 12400 vs Intel Core i5 13500
2. Intel Core i5 12500 vs Intel Core i5 13500
3. AMD Ryzen 5 7600X vs Intel Core i5 13500
4. Intel Core i5 13400 vs Intel Core i5 13500
5. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Intel Core i5 12600
6. Intel Core i5 12400 vs Intel Core i5 12600
7. Intel Core i7 11700 vs Intel Core i5 12600
8. Intel Core i7 12700 vs Intel Core i5 12600
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12600 or i5 13500?
EnglishРусский