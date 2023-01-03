Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13500H or Ryzen 7 5700U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13500H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

Intel Core i5 13500H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
Intel Core i5 13500H
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 13500H with 12-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700U and 13500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500H
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 10240 KB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 46% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1721 vs 1178 points
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Promotion

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H +43%
1790
Ryzen 7 5700U
1253
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H +55%
13982
Ryzen 7 5700U
9003
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H +41%
3637
Ryzen 7 5700U
2573
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H +53%
24051
Ryzen 7 5700U
15718
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H +47%
1719
Ryzen 7 5700U
1168
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H +79%
10989
Ryzen 7 5700U
6142
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13500H and AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 2 (Lucienne)
Model number i5-13500H -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 8 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.6 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.3 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.9 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 18x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP (PL1) 35-45 W (configurable) 10-25 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 95 W -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 640 512
TMUs 40 32
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13500H
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700U
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13500H official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 13500H vs Core i5 1335U
2. Core i5 13500H vs Core i7 13700H
3. Core i5 13500H vs Ryzen 5 7640HS
4. Core i5 13500H vs Core i7 1360P
5. Core i5 13500H vs Ryzen 7 7840HS
6. Ryzen 7 5700U vs Ryzen 5 7530U
7. Ryzen 7 5700U vs Ryzen 7 7730U
8. Ryzen 7 5700U vs Core i7 1255U
9. Ryzen 7 5700U vs Core i5 1235U
10. Ryzen 7 5700U vs Ryzen 5 5625U
Compare other CPUs (580+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700U or Intel Core i5 13500H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский