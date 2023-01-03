Intel Core i5 13500H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 13500H with 12-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500H
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Has 10240 KB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 46% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1721 vs 1178 points
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H +43%
1790
1253
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H +55%
13982
9003
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H +41%
3637
2573
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H +53%
24051
15718
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H +47%
1719
1168
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H +79%
10989
6142
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 2 (Lucienne)
|Model number
|i5-13500H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|8
|P-Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.6 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.9 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|18x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|10-25 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|95 W
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|512
|TMUs
|40
|32
|ROPs
|20
|8
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
| - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13500H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|12
