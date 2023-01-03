Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13500H or Ryzen 7 7700X: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 13500H (laptop) with 12-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 13500H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7700X and 13500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500H
  • Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2218 vs 1718 points
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H
1798
Ryzen 7 7700X +11%
1999
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H
13993
Ryzen 7 7700X +37%
19121
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H
3681
Ryzen 7 7700X +17%
4308
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H
24300
Ryzen 7 7700X +51%
36590
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H
1719
Ryzen 7 7700X +29%
2218
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H
11832
Ryzen 7 7700X +21%
14265
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13500H and AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 September 29, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 4 (Raphael)
Model number i5-13500H -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 8 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 5.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.9 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 45x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1744 AM5
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 105 W
Max. Boost TDP 95 W 142 W
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 640 128
TMUs 40 8
ROPs 20 4
Execution Units 80 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13500H
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7700X
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 73.4 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13500H official page AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or Intel Core i5 13500H?
