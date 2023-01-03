Intel Core i5 13500H vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 13500H (laptop) with 12-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 13500H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500H
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2218 vs 1718 points
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1798
Ryzen 7 7700X +11%
1999
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13993
Ryzen 7 7700X +37%
19121
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3681
Ryzen 7 7700X +17%
4308
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24300
Ryzen 7 7700X +51%
36590
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1719
Ryzen 7 7700X +29%
2218
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11832
Ryzen 7 7700X +21%
14265
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i5-13500H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|8
|P-Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.9 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|AM5
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|105 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|95 W
|142 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|128
|TMUs
|40
|8
|ROPs
|20
|4
|Execution Units
|80
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|73.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13500H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1