Intel Core i5 13500H vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

Intel Core i5 13500H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
Intel Core i5 13500H
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 13500H with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 13500H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6900HS and 13500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500H
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1718 vs 1537 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H
13993
Ryzen 9 6900HS +1%
14139
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H +1%
24300
Ryzen 9 6900HS
24004
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H +27%
11832
Ryzen 9 6900HS
9311
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13500H and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Model number i5-13500H -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 680M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 8 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.9 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.9 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP7
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 35 W
Max. Boost TDP 95 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 640 768
TMUs 40 48
ROPs 20 32
Execution Units 80 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13500H
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 6900HS
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13500H official page AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS or Intel Core i5 13500H?
