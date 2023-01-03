Intel Core i5 13500H vs AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 13500H with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 13500H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500H
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H +7%
1798
1684
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13993
Ryzen 9 6980HX +6%
14846
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3681
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24300
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1719
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11832
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Model number
|i5-13500H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon 680M
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|8
|P-Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|5 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.9 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP7
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|45 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|95 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|768
|TMUs
|40
|48
|ROPs
|20
|32
|Execution Units
|80
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13500H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
