Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13500H or M2 Max: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13500H vs Apple M2 Max

Intel Core i5 13500H
VS
Apple M2 Max
Intel Core i5 13500H
Apple M2 Max

We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 13500H against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 13500H
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports up to 96 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2009 vs 1721 points
Promotion

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H +7%
1790
M2 Max
1670
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H
13982
M2 Max +8%
15074
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H
3637
M2 Max +14%
4137
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H
24051
M2 Max +9%
26201
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H
1719
M2 Max +17%
2005
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H
10989
M2 Max +37%
15028
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13500H and Apple M2 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 January 17, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M2
Model number i5-13500H -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.9 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 12
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 26x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 67 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 35-45 W (configurable) 30 W
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 95 W -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 640 4864
TMUs 40 304
ROPs 20 152
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 70 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13500H
1.41 TFLOPS
M2 Max
13.6 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 96 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13500H official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 28 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 13700K vs Apple M2 Max
2. Apple M1 Max vs Apple M2 Max
3. Intel Core i7 12700H vs Apple M2 Max
4. Intel Core i9 13980HX vs Apple M2 Max
5. Intel Core i9 12900H vs Apple M2 Max
6. Intel Core i7 13620H vs Intel Core i5 13500H
7. Intel Core i7 13700H vs Intel Core i5 13500H
8. AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS vs Intel Core i5 13500H
9. Intel Core i5 1340P vs Intel Core i5 13500H
10. Intel Core i7 12700H vs Intel Core i5 13500H
Compare other CPUs (580+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Max or Intel Core i5 13500H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский