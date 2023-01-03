Intel Core i5 13500H vs Apple M2 Max
We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 13500H against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
59
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
97
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
78
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports up to 96 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2009 vs 1721 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H +7%
1790
1670
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13982
M2 Max +8%
15074
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3637
M2 Max +14%
4137
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24051
M2 Max +9%
26201
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1719
M2 Max +17%
2005
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10989
M2 Max +37%
15028
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 17, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i5-13500H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|8
|P-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.9 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|12
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|26x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|67 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|95 W
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|4864
|TMUs
|40
|304
|ROPs
|20
|152
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|70 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
|- LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|96 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13500H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|-
