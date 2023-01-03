Intel Core i5 13500H vs Apple M2 Pro
We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 13500H against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
58
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
97
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
78
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1721 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H +8%
1793
1659
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14009
M2 Pro +6%
14826
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3655
M2 Pro +13%
4114
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23854
M2 Pro +11%
26418
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1712
M2 Pro +16%
1992
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10950
M2 Pro +36%
14866
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 17, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i5-13500H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|8
|P-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.9 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|12
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|26x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|40 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|95 W
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|2432
|TMUs
|40
|152
|ROPs
|20
|76
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
|- LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13500H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|-
