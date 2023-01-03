Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13500H or M2 Pro: what's better?

We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 13500H against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 13500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1721 points
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H +8%
1793
M2 Pro
1659
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H
14009
M2 Pro +6%
14826
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H
3655
M2 Pro +13%
4114
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H
23854
M2 Pro +11%
26418
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H
1712
M2 Pro +16%
1992
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H
10950
M2 Pro +36%
14866
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13500H and Apple M2 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 January 17, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M2
Model number i5-13500H -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.9 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 12
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 26x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 40 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 35-45 W (configurable) 30 W
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 95 W -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 640 2432
TMUs 40 152
ROPs 20 76
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 35 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13500H
1.41 TFLOPS
M2 Pro
6.8 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13500H official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Pro or Intel Core i5 13500H?
