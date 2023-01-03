Intel Core i5 13500H vs i5 1235U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 13500H with 12-cores against the 1.3 GHz i5 1235U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500H
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Has 6144 KB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H +9%
1790
1635
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H +114%
13982
6548
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H +10%
3637
3307
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H +77%
24051
13600
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H +10%
1719
1564
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H +75%
10989
6273
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i5-13500H
|i5-1235U
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|2
|P-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.6 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.9 GHz
|0.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|12
|10
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|13x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|12-15 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|95 W
|55 W
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|640
|TMUs
|40
|40
|ROPs
|20
|20
|Execution Units
|80
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
| - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-5200
- LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13500H official page
|Intel Core i5 1235U official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
