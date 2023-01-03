Intel Core i5 13500H vs i5 12600H
We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 13500H against the 2.7 GHz i5 12600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 13500H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500H
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H +1%
1798
1782
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H +1%
13993
13812
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H +2%
3681
3618
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H +5%
24300
23050
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H +5%
1719
1635
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H +42%
11832
8355
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i5-13500H
|i5-12600H
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|4
|P-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.6 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.9 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|12
|12
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|95 W
|95 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|640
|TMUs
|40
|40
|ROPs
|20
|20
|Execution Units
|80
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13500H official page
|Intel Core i5 12600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
