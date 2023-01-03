Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13500H or Core i5 13420H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13500H vs i5 13420H

Intel Core i5 13500H
VS
Intel Core i5 13420H
Intel Core i5 13500H
Intel Core i5 13420H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 13500H with 12-cores against the 2.1 GHz i5 13420H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 13500H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13420H and 13500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500H
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H +10%
13908
Core i5 13420H
12690
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H +8%
11788
Core i5 13420H
10880
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13500H and i5 13420H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake
Model number - i5-13420H
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) UHD Graphics (48EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 4
P-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.9 GHz 1.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 12 8
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 21x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 35-45 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 95 W 95 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 640 -
TMUs 40 -
ROPs 20 -
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13500H
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i5 13420H
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13500H official page Intel Core i5 13420H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 28

