We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13500HX with 14-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800H and 13500HX
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1799 vs 1623 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500HX +33%
13360
Ryzen 7 6800H
10083
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13500HX and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Model number i5-13500HX -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (16EU) Radeon 680M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz 4.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 8
Total Threads 20 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 32x
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
Socket BGA-1964 FP7
TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 45 W
Max. Boost TDP 157 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 128 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 16 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13500HX
0.382 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800H
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13500HX official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 6800H or Intel Core i5 13500HX?
