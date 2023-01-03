Intel Core i5 13500HX vs Apple M2 Pro
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13500HX with 14-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
83
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
68
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
81
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500HX
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- Around 128 GB/s (167%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1983 vs 1799 points
- Newer - released 5-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1661
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14898
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1790
M2 Pro +10%
1975
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13255
M2 Pro +10%
14531
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|June 1, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i5-13500HX
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.9 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|12
|Total Threads
|20
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|25x
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|40 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|45-55 W (configurable)
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|157 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1344 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|2432
|TMUs
|16
|152
|ROPs
|8
|76
|Execution Units
|16
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13500HX official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
