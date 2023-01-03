Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13500HX or M2 Pro: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13500HX vs Apple M2 Pro

Intel Core i5 13500HX
VS
Apple M2 Pro
Intel Core i5 13500HX
Apple M2 Pro

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13500HX with 14-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 13500HX
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500HX
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • Around 128 GB/s (167%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1983 vs 1799 points
  • Newer - released 5-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500HX
1790
M2 Pro +10%
1975
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500HX
13255
M2 Pro +10%
14531
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13500HX and Apple M2 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 June 1, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M2
Model number i5-13500HX -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (16EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 12
Total Threads 20 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 25x -
L1 Cache - 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 40 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1964 Apple M-Socket
TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 30 W
Max. Boost TDP 157 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1344 MHz
Shading Units 128 2432
TMUs 16 152
ROPs 8 76
Execution Units 16 -
TGP 15 W 35 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13500HX
0.382 TFLOPS
M2 Pro
6.8 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13500HX official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

