Intel Core i5 13500HX vs i5 1340P

Intel Core i5 13500HX
VS
Intel Core i5 1340P
Intel Core i5 13500HX
Intel Core i5 1340P

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13500HX with 14-cores against the 1.9 GHz i5 1340P with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 1340P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1340P and 13500HX
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500HX
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500HX +37%
13193
Core i5 1340P
9616
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13500HX and i5 1340P

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i5-13500HX i5-1340P
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (16EU) Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 4
P-Threads 12 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz 1.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 14 12
Total Threads 20 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 19x
L1 Cache - 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1964 BGA-1744
TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 20-28 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 157 W 64 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 128 640
TMUs 16 40
ROPs 8 20
Execution Units 16 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13500HX
0.382 TFLOPS
Core i5 1340P
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13500HX official page Intel Core i5 1340P official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1340P or i5 13500HX?
