Intel Core i5 13505H vs i5 13500H
We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 13505H against the 2.6 GHz i5 13500H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 13505H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1782
1778
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13505H +5%
14537
13890
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3637
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23841
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1703
1710
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13505H +6%
12472
11711
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i5-13505H
|i5-13500H
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|4
|P-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.7 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.9 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|12
|12
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1792
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|115 W
|95 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|640
|TMUs
|40
|40
|ROPs
|20
|20
|Execution Units
|80
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13505H official page
|Intel Core i5 13500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|28
