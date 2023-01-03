Intel Core i5 1350P vs Apple M2
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i5 1350P with 12-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
81
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1350P
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M2
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1686 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1582
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8682
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3999
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15461
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1693
Apple M2 +14%
1935
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1350P +1%
9057
8967
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i5-1350P
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|4
|P-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.9 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|19x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|20-28 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|64 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|1024
|TMUs
|40
|64
|ROPs
|20
|32
|Execution Units
|80
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1350P official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1