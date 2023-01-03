Intel Core i5 1350P vs Apple M2 Pro
We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i5 1350P against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Pro are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
82
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
65
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
78
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1350P
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1963 vs 1686 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1612
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14178
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1693
M2 Pro +17%
1982
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9057
M2 Pro +54%
13990
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|June 1, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i5-1350P
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|8
|P-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.9 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|12
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|19x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|20-28 W (configurable)
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|64 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|-
|TMUs
|40
|-
|ROPs
|20
|-
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1350P official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1