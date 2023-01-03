Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1350P or M2 Pro: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1350P vs Apple M2 Pro

We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i5 1350P against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Pro are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 1350P
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1350P
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1963 vs 1686 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1350P
n/a
M2 Pro
14178
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1350P
1693
M2 Pro +17%
1982
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1350P
9057
M2 Pro +54%
13990
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1350P and Apple M2 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 June 1, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M2
Model number i5-1350P -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (P) 1.9 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) - 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 12
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 19x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
TDP 20-28 W (configurable) 30 W
Max. Boost TDP 64 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 640 -
TMUs 40 -
ROPs 20 -
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1350P
1.41 TFLOPS
M2 Pro
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1350P official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Pro or Intel Core i5 1350P?
