Intel Core i5 1350P vs i5 12500H

Intel Core i5 1350P
VS
Intel Core i5 12500H
Intel Core i5 1350P
Intel Core i5 12500H

We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i5 1350P against the 2.5 GHz i5 12500H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 1350P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12500H and 1350P
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1350P
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1350P
10084
Core i5 12500H +21%
12166
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1350P
8980
Core i5 12500H +13%
10185
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1350P and i5 12500H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake
Model number i5-1350P i5-12500H
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 4
P-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (P) 1.9 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) - 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 12 12
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
TDP 20-28 W (configurable) 35-45 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 64 W 95 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 640 640
TMUs 40 40
ROPs 20 20
Execution Units 80 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1350P
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i5 12500H
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1350P official page Intel Core i5 12500H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12500H or i5 1350P?
