Intel Core i5 1350P vs i5 13500HX

Intel Core i5 1350P
VS
Intel Core i5 13500HX
Intel Core i5 1350P
Intel Core i5 13500HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i5 1350P with 12-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 13500HX with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13500HX and 1350P
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500HX
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1350P
9057
Core i5 13500HX +48%
13360
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1350P and i5 13500HX

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i5-1350P i5-13500HX
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) UHD Graphics (16EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 6
P-Threads 8 12
Base Frequency (P) 1.9 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.9 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) - 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 12 14
Total Threads 16 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) -
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1964
TDP 20-28 W (configurable) 45-55 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 64 W 157 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 640 128
TMUs 40 16
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 16
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1350P
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i5 13500HX
0.382 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1350P official page Intel Core i5 13500HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 13500HX or i5 1350P?
