Intel Core i5 13600
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Intel Core i5 13600
AMD Ryzen 5 3600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 13600 with 14-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 13600 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 13600
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600 +50%
1955
Ryzen 5 3600
1302
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600 +131%
22138
Ryzen 5 3600
9583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 1, 2023 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Matisse
Model number i5-13600 -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13600
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3600
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

