Intel Core i5 13600 vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 13600 with 14-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
93
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
94
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
87
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900
- Has 40 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2144 vs 1869 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1940
Ryzen 9 7900 +1%
1952
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
22112
Ryzen 9 7900 +11%
24485
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1859
Ryzen 9 7900 +15%
2132
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14292
Ryzen 9 7900 +23%
17515
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 10, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i5-13600
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|12
|P-Threads
|12
|24
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.0 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|12
|Total Threads
|20
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|154 W
|142 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|128
|TMUs
|16
|8
|ROPs
|8
|4
|Execution Units
|32
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
