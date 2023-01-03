Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13600H or Ryzen 5 7645HX: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13600H vs AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX

Intel Core i5 13600H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX
Intel Core i5 13600H
AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 13600H with 12-cores against the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7645HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7645HX and 13600H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600H
  • Has 6 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600H and AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
Model number i5-13600H -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 6
P-Threads 8 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.8 GHz 4.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.8 GHz 5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.1 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 40x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FL1
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 45-75 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 95 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 640 128
TMUs 40 8
ROPs 20 4
Execution Units 80 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13600H
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7645HX
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13600H official page AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX or Intel Core i5 13600H?
