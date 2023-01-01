Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13600H or Ryzen 7 6800H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13600H vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

Intel Core i5 13600H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
Intel Core i5 13600H
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 13600H with 12-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 13600H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800H and 13600H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600H
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600H +16%
1809
Ryzen 7 6800H
1555
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600H +2%
14987
Ryzen 7 6800H
14715
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600H and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 1, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-H Rembrandt
Model number i5-13600H -
Socket BGA-1744 FP7
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 32x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 640 768
TMUs 40 48
ROPs 20 32
Execution Units 80 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13600H
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800H
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 13600H and Intel Core i7 12700H
2. Intel Core i5 13600H and Intel Core i5 12600H
3. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and Intel Core i7 12700H
4. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
5. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and Intel Core i5 12500H
6. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and Intel Core i7 12800H
7. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and Intel Core i9 12900H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 6800H or Intel Core i5 13600H?
EnglishРусский