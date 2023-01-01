Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13600H or Ryzen 9 6980HX: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13600H vs AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX

Intel Core i5 13600H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
Intel Core i5 13600H
AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 13600H with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 13600H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6980HX and 13600H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600H
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600H +3%
14987
Ryzen 9 6980HX
14564
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600H and AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 1, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-H Rembrandt
Model number i5-13600H -
Socket BGA-1744 FP7
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 640 768
TMUs 40 48
ROPs 20 32
Execution Units 80 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13600H
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 6980HX
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX or Intel Core i5 13600H?
