Intel Core i5 13600H vs i5 1250P VS Intel Core i5 13600H Intel Core i5 1250P We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 13600H against the 1.7 GHz i5 1250P. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1250P and 13600H Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600H Newer - released 11-months later

Newer - released 11-months later Has 6144 MB larger L3 cache size

Has 6144 MB larger L3 cache size Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600H and i5 1250P

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 3, 2023 February 23, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake Model number i5-13600H i5-1250P Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 4 4 P-Threads 8 8 Base Frequency (P) 2.8 GHz 1.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz Efficient Cores E-Cores 8 8 E-Threads 8 8 Base Frequency (E) 2.1 GHz 1.2 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.6 GHz 3.3 GHz Total Total Cores 12 12 Total Threads 16 16 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 28x 17x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 12MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744 TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 20-28 W (configurable) Max. Boost TDP 95 W 64 W Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1400 MHz Shading Units 640 640 TMUs 40 40 ROPs 20 20 Execution Units 80 80 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i5 13600H 1.41 TFLOPS Core i5 1250P 1.41 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No

Misc Official site Intel Core i5 13600H official page Intel Core i5 1250P official page PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 28 20