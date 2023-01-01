Intel Core i5 13600H vs i5 12600H
We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 13600H against the 2.7 GHz i5 12600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 13600H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600H
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600H +2%
1809
1767
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600H +9%
14987
13729
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3567
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22703
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600H +6%
1729
1633
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600H +18%
9801
8333
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-H
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i5-13600H
|i5-12600H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|640
|TMUs
|40
|40
|ROPs
|20
|20
|Execution Units
|80
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|Intel Core i5 12600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1