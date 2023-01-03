Intel Core i5 13600H vs i5 13420H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 13600H with 12-cores against the 2.1 GHz i5 13420H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 13420H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600H
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600H +6%
1806
1699
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600H +17%
14865
12690
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600H +3%
1726
1680
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9901
Core i5 13420H +10%
10880
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i5-13600H
|i5-13420H
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|UHD Graphics (48EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|4
|P-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.1 GHz
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|12
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|95 W
|95 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|-
|TMUs
|40
|-
|ROPs
|20
|-
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13600H official page
|Intel Core i5 13420H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1