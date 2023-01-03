Intel Core i5 13600HX vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 13600HX with 14-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600HX
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1802 vs 1589 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600HX +20%
1873
1560
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600HX +44%
20122
14014
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3408
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24533
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600HX +14%
1795
1574
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600HX +35%
13589
10039
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Model number
|i5-13600HX
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon 680M
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.8 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.9 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.6 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|8
|Total Threads
|20
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|FP7
|TDP
|45-55 W (configurable)
|45 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|157 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|12
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13600HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
