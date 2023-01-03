Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13600HX or Ryzen 9 6900HX: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13600HX vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

Intel Core i5 13600HX
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
Intel Core i5 13600HX
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 13600HX with 14-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6900HX and 13600HX
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600HX
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1802 vs 1589 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600HX +44%
20122
Ryzen 9 6900HX
14014
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600HX +35%
13589
Ryzen 9 6900HX
10039
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600HX and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Model number i5-13600HX -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon 680M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.8 GHz 4.9 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.9 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.6 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 8
Total Threads 20 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
Socket BGA-1964 FP7
TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 45 W
Max. Boost TDP 157 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 12
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13600HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 6900HX
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13600HX official page AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 13600HX or i5 12600HX
2. Intel Core i5 13600HX or i7 13700HX
3. Intel Core i5 13600HX or i5 13500HX
4. Intel Core i5 13600HX or AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX
5. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX or Ryzen 9 5900HX
6. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX or Intel Core i7 11800H
7. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX or Ryzen 7 6800H
8. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX or Intel Core i7 12800H
9. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX or Intel Core i9 12900H
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX or Intel Core i5 13600HX?
Promotion
EnglishРусский