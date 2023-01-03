Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13600HX or Core i5 12600HX: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13600HX vs i5 12600HX

Intel Core i5 13600HX
VS
Intel Core i5 12600HX
Intel Core i5 13600HX
Intel Core i5 12600HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 13600HX with 14-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12600HX with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600HX and 13600HX
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600HX
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1802 vs 1622 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600HX and i5 12600HX

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 May 10, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake
Model number i5-13600HX i5-12600HX
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) UHD Graphics (32EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 4
P-Threads 12 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.9 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 14 12
Total Threads 20 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 25x
L1 Cache - 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1964 BGA-1964
TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 45-55 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 157 W 157 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1350 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 45 W 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13600HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Core i5 12600HX
0.74 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13600HX official page Intel Core i5 12600HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12600HX or i5 13600HX?
