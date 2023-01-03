Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13600HX or Core i5 13500HX: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13600HX vs i5 13500HX

Intel Core i5 13600HX
VS
Intel Core i5 13500HX
Intel Core i5 13600HX
Intel Core i5 13500HX

We compared two 14-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 13600HX against the 2.5 GHz i5 13500HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13500HX and 13600HX
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500HX
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600HX and i5 13500HX

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i5-13600HX i5-13500HX
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) UHD Graphics (16EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.8 GHz 4.9 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.9 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 14 14
Total Threads 20 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 25x
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1964 BGA-1964
TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 45-55 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 157 W 157 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 256 128
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 16
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13600HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Core i5 13500HX
0.382 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13600HX official page Intel Core i5 13500HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 13500HX or i5 13600HX?
