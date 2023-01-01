Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13600K or Ryzen 5 3600: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i5 13600K
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600K with 14-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 13600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
  • Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 61% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2015 vs 1252 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +54%
1992
Ryzen 5 3600
1296
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +146%
23287
Ryzen 5 3600
9485
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +64%
4195
Ryzen 5 3600
2559
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +116%
38341
Ryzen 5 3600
17715
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +60%
1999
Ryzen 5 3600
1247
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +127%
16201
Ryzen 5 3600
7138
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600K and AMD Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 2 (Matisse)
Model number i5-13600K -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.6 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.9 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 6
Total Threads 20 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 181 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13600K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3600
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13600K official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i5 13600K?
