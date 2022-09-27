Intel Core i5 13600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600K with 14-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
64
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
40
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
73
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
56
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2015 vs 1433 points
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 13600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +47%
2000
1359
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +124%
23410
10462
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +39%
4229
3047
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +97%
38329
19455
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +40%
2018
1446
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +125%
16338
7263
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i5-13600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|14
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
