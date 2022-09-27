Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13600K or Ryzen 5 5500: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500

Intel Core i5 13600K
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500
Intel Core i5 13600K
AMD Ryzen 5 5500

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600K with 14-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500 and 13600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2015 vs 1433 points
  • 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 13600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +47%
2000
Ryzen 5 5500
1359
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +124%
23410
Ryzen 5 5500
10462
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +39%
4229
Ryzen 5 5500
3047
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +97%
38329
Ryzen 5 5500
19455
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +40%
2018
Ryzen 5 5500
1446
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +125%
16338
Ryzen 5 5500
7263
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600K and AMD Ryzen 5 5500

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Cezanne
Model number i5-13600K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13600K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13600K official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 13600K or Ryzen 5 5600X
2. Core i5 13600K or Core i9 12900K
3. Core i5 13600K or Core i5 12600K
4. Core i5 13600K or Ryzen 5 7600X
5. Core i5 13600K or Core i5 13600KF
6. Ryzen 5 5500 or Ryzen 5 3600
7. Ryzen 5 5500 or Core i5 12400F
8. Ryzen 5 5500 or Core i3 12100
9. Ryzen 5 5500 or Ryzen 5 5600

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500 or Intel Core i5 13600K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский