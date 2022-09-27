Intel Core i5 13600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600K with 14-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
83
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
66
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
68
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
75
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1980 vs 1658 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 13600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +26%
1976
1565
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +73%
24204
13953
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3380
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25493
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +19%
1970
1654
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +52%
14364
9454
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i5-13600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
