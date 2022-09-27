Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13600K or Ryzen 7 5800X3D: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Intel Core i5 13600K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
Intel Core i5 13600K
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600K with 14-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X3D and 13600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1980 vs 1633 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
  • Has 72 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i5 13600K – 105 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +64%
24204
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
14759
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +24%
14364
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
11550
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600K and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Vermeer
Model number i5-13600K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 34x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 96MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13600K official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 13600K and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
2. Intel Core i5 13600K and Intel Core i9 12900K
3. Intel Core i5 13600K and Intel Core i5 12600K
4. Intel Core i5 13600K and AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
5. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
6. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
7. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
8. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D and Intel Core i9 12900K
9. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D and Intel Core i5 12600K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D or Intel Core i5 13600K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский