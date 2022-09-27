Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13600K or Ryzen 7 6800H: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600K (desktop) with 14-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800H and 13600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1980 vs 1623 points
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i5 13600K – 45 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +28%
1976
Ryzen 7 6800H
1545
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +65%
24204
Ryzen 7 6800H
14644
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +22%
1970
Ryzen 7 6800H
1615
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +44%
14364
Ryzen 7 6800H
9970
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600K and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Rembrandt
Model number i5-13600K -
Socket LGA-1700 FP7
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 32x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 125 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13600K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800H
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13600K official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 6800H or Intel Core i5 13600K?
