Intel Core i5 13600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600K (desktop) with 14-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1980 vs 1623 points
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i5 13600K – 45 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +28%
1976
1545
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +65%
24204
14644
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3230
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23390
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +22%
1970
1615
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +44%
14364
9970
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i5-13600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
